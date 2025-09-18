Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino believes it is too early to panic despite the team’s 0-2 start to the 2025 season.

As Miami prepares for its pivotal AFC East Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, the Hall of Fame quarterback offered his perspective on the team’s slow start during an appearance on the Fitz & Whit podcast with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth.

“It’s not a panic situation as you know. You played in the league many of times. We actually should’ve won the game and it’s one of those things in the NFL it comes down to the end a lot,” Marino said. “The first game we didn’t really play well and everybody knows that. I felt like we played more than well enough to win this game it’s just at the end we had a touchdown and Achane goes out of bounds and then the next thing you know a couple of penalties and then we end up losing the game.”

Dan Marino sees progress despite 0-2 start as Dolphins face Bills' decade-long dominance

The Dolphins dropped their opener to the Indianapolis Colts in a 33-8 blowout and followed with a narrow 33-27 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2. Despite the defeats, Marino pointed to signs of progress, particularly in how the Dolphins fought back against New England.

“They were down 12 to nothing the Dolphins, they came back from that and they came back from another lead that New England had – I thought they played pretty solid the whole day,” Marino said.

Miami’s offensive production improved in the second week, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 115.5. Still, turnovers and late-game mistakes proved costly. Running back De’Von Achane’s misstep going out of bounds on what could have been a decisive play highlighted the fine margins Marino emphasized in his comments.

The Dolphins now face a Buffalo team that has dominated the rivalry in recent years. Miami is 4-16 against the Bills over the past decade. The last time the Dolphins beat Buffalo was on Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami, while their last win in Orchard Park came on Dec. 24, 2016.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday at Highmark Stadium on Prime Video.