With the Miami Dolphins hiring Jeff Hafley to be the next head coach, after he was the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, he's looking to bring the franchise back to relevance. As Hafley looks to lead the Dolphins as the next head coach, he would speak in his introductory press conference about the other teams he interviewed with.

Hafley would speak Thursday, along with new Miami general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, both coming from Green Bay, as the coach would be asked about how ready he is to take the next step and be an NFL head coach. The 46-year-old would respond by talking about how confident he felt in choosing the franchise, saying he had gone through “six Zooms,” referring to the interviews he did with others.

“Miami Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley: ‘I had six teams call me right after (my interview) to try to set up a flight to go out there, and most know those teams just by reading through it. I chose to come here,'” Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dolphins' Jeff Hafley on if he's ready to be an NFL head coach

Article Continues Below

While the Dolphins have moved on from Mike McDaniel and hired a new general manager, Stephen Ross now looks for this new leadership to hopefully reinvigorate the team. Hafley went into how ready he believes he is, though acknowledging that there will be areas he learns.

“I do believe I'm ready,” Hafley said, via the team's website. “Now, are there going to be things that I learn as we go through this as a first-time NFL head coach? Yeah, I mean, that's life, but what I'm going to do is I'm going to make sure I surround myself with great people and do everything I can, that if I do make those mistakes that I won't make them again. But I feel more than ready and more than ready to do it here.”

Hafley looks to improve Miami after finishing with a 7-10 record last season.