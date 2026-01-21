The Miami Dolphins have their new head coach, as Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is set to become the franchise's next leader. It was a very well thought-out process, as they wanted to leave behind the years that Mike McDaniel had with the team, specifically the past two seasons.

As for McDaniel, he has seemed to land his feet somewhere new as well, with the Los Angeles Chargers expected to hire him as their offensive coordinator. It seems like a good move for McDaniel, and he gets the chance to work with another quarterback who was drafted high, Justin Herbert.

Many people have their thoughts on the potential hire, including one of McDaniel's former players, Tyreek Hill.

“Mike to the chargers hm,” Hill wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hill has been known for posting cryptic messages on social media, and there's no telling if he likes the move or not. Though the writing was on the wall for McDaniel, maybe Hill liked having him as a coach. He had some of the best years of his career under McDaniel, the only thing was that it didn't result in them making a deep playoff run.

It may be better for McDaniel to take a coordinator job this time around, so he can build his value back up. There was maybe no place better to do so than the Chargers, who have all the makings of a good offense.

The Chargers have not been able to get over the playoff hump as well, and Herbert is 0-3 in his career. With that, the Chargers fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman after their loss to the New England Patriots in hopes of finding somebody who could unlock their unit.

Right now, the signs are pointing to McDaniel being the guy up for the challenge.