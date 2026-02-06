As new Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley is assembling his staff, one that he brought in from his old team, the Green Bay Packers, was linebackers coach Sean Duggan. Hafley hired Duggan to be the Dolphins' defensive coordinator, which turned out to be a conversation he had with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

After Hafley took the Miami job, he would discuss the coaches he would take with him from Green Bay to the Dolphins, with LaFleur even saying that he wanted Duggan. But Hafley thought otherwise, saying, “Sean's coming with me,” according to ESPN.

Hafley spoke on Wednesday about the decision to make the 32-year-old the next Miami defensive coordinator, saying he is a “rising star” in the NFL.

“Ultimately [LaFleur and I] decided that it was best for Sean to come here,” Hafley said Wednesday. “And I say that not because he's been with me for eight or nine years, whatever it's been. I say that I think he's a rising star, and he's going to allow me to be the head coach of his team.”

“I'm going to be able to touch all three phases with how good this guy is, and he's going to allow me to be the head coach,” Hafley continued. “And then when it's time for me to call the defense, I'll be able to call the defense.”

Sean Duggan looks to ascend with Jeff Hafley and the Dolphins

With the Dolphins about to enter a crucial 2026 offseason, Hafley wants to finalize his staff to get ready for the training incoming, with Duggan being a familiar face to the new head coach. Besides being with the Packers together, Duggan was the linebackers coach and defensive coordinator under Hafley when he was the head coach at Boston College.

Also, Duggan played with Boston College from 2011 to 2014 before being a graduate assistant at Ohio State, then making his way back to his alma mater to coach under Hafley.

At any rate, Duggan is the second-youngest defensive coordinator in the NFL and will look to ascend with Halfey in Miami.