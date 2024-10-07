While the Miami Dolphins took care of business on the field during Sunday's victory over the New England Patriots, it came at a cost. Safety Jevon Holland suffered a broken hand and is expected to be absent from the lineup for the foreseeable future.

The news was first reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, who indicated that the expectation from Miami is that Holland won't be available for some time, via X:

“#Dolphins standout S Jevon Holland suffered a broken bone in his hand during the team’s win over the #Patriots, sources say,” Rapoport wrote. “One of the top young defenders in the NFL, Holland is expected to miss time.”

Before his injury, Holland racked up five tackles with a pass defended against the Patriots; upon his departure in the fourth quarter, he was replaced by Elijah Campbell.

Sunday's win improved Miami's record to 2-3, and they'll be hoping to get back to the .500 mark when they take on the Indianapolis Colts next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Jevon Holland is the latest Dolphins injury

Holland's broken hand is just the latest setback in what has been an injury-plagued 2024 season for the Dolphins. The most significant blow came when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve after suffering another concussion, leading many to fear for his long-term future in the NFL.

The Dolphins also lost running back De’Von Achane to a concussion, and safety Jordan Poyer was sidelined on Sunday due to a shin injury.

A native of British Columbia, Canada, Holland attended Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland, California before playing collegiate football at Oregon. Ranked the third-best Canadian prospect, Holland was drafted with the 36th overall pick (second round) of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dolphins, with whom he's played his entire career to this point.

Thanks to his efforts in his rookie campaign which included 13 starts, 96 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions, he was named to the 2021 PFWA All-Rookie Team.