The Miami Dolphins have had some terrible injury luck early in the 2024 season. It all started with QB Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a scary-looking concussion during Week 2 and has not returned. Then backup QB Skylar Thompson went down with a painful injury of his own. Unfortunately, the injury bug has bitten the Dolphins again during the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane suffered a head injury during the first quarter on Sunday, per the team's X, formerly Twitter, account. He was immediately evaluated as a part of the NFL's concussion protocol and was initially ruled as questionable to return.

The Dolphins followed up 10 minutes later to confirm that Achane has been downgraded to out. He will miss the rest of Sunday's game and start the next week inside concussion protocol.

Miami will have to turn to Raheem Mostert and rookie Jaylen Wright for the remainder of the game.

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane has not looked the same as his rookie season

De'Von Achane took the NFL by storm in 2023. Achane shared the backfield with Raheem Mostert and put up some monster numbers as the second option in the tandem.

Achane ran for 800 rushing yards and eight touchdowns during his rookie campaign. He also added 197 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air.

However, Achane has suffered just like the rest of the Dolphins offense after Tua Tagovailoa went down.

In 2024, Achane has been a shadow of his former self. Through five games, Achane has accumulated 165 rushing yards and one touchdown on 53 rushing attempts. This is much worse than his rookie season, where he only had 103 carries but still had absurd yardage. Put another way, Achane is halfway to his attempts total from last year but has less than a quarter of the yardage.

Achane and the Dolphins are hopeful that Tua will return in 2024 to rescue their season. If he does not, things will continue to be ugly.