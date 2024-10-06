In a wildly inefficient game by the Miami Dolphins, in which they lost De'Von Achane to a concussion, wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to social media after the team's 15-10 win over the New England Patriots.

“Great teams find ways to win ugly games.”

The Dolphins went 2-for-11 on third down yet gained 372 yards, including 193 on the ground. Miami also lost the turnover battle, giving the ball away twice with no takeaways. Miami and New England combined for 18 penalties for 159 yards.

Jaylen Wright led the team with 86 yards on 13 carries, and Raheem Mostert did well in his return with 80 yards on 19 carries.

The Patriots scored a touchdown on a Jacoby Brissett pass to rookie WR Ja'Lynn Polk with just over a minute left in the game that was overturned. The score would have given them a one-point lead, and they would have presumably gone for two. The Pats drove again late in the game and took the ball down to the Dolphins' 11-yard line with four seconds left to play. New England had no timeouts to stop the clock, and the game ended.

Dolphins are floundering with 2-3 record

Miami was lucky to escape this game with a win. The overturned touchdown saves them from a four-game losing streak. The latest rumors are that Tua Tagovailoa could return in Week 7. The sooner that can happen, the better because this offense has no answers without him under center.

Odell Beckham Jr. made his debut this week. He saw two targets but came away with no receptions. Tyler Huntley earned the start and completed 18-of-31 passes for 194 yards and one interception.

The Dolphins committed several special teams follies. Jason Sanders missed a kickoff off the uprights at the end of the first quarter. Miami then botched a snap on another field goal attempt, and Sanders could not attempt the kick. The Dolphins also had one of their punts blocked, but the Patriots failed to capitalize after their kicker, Joey Slye, missed the resulting 33-yard field goal.

Miami later had bad snap that went over Huntley's head, resulting in a 20-yard loss, which took them out of field goal range.

The Dolphins have a Week 6 bye and will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts in Week 7.