Since losing former star safety Jevon Holland in free agency, the Miami Dolphins have already moved on. Less than an hour after Holland agreed to a deal with the New York Giants, the Dolphins found his replacement in former Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu.

The Dolphins will sign Melifonwu to a one-year, $4 million deal once the March 12 signing period begins, per Adam Schefter. He will likely assume a starting role in 2025, especially with Miami also potentially losing Jordan Poyer in free agency.

While Holland's departure was long speculated on, it became official when he agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Giants on Tuesday morning. Entering free agency, most viewed him as the top safety on the market.

Melifonwu is coming off a year in which he took the field for just three of the Lions' 17 games. He was expected to be the team's starting strong safety but suffered an ankle injury in training camp that kept him on injured reserve for most of the year. In his three games, Melifonwu recorded 10 tackles and one sack.

The previous season, in 2023, Melifonwu appeared in all 17 games but did not see significant defensive snaps until Week 13. Over the final five games of the regular season, he tallied 26 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Holland and Melifonwu both entered the league in 2021, the former as a second-round pick and the latter as a third-rounder. Since then, their careers could not be more dissimilar, with Holland already considered a top safety in the league and Melifonwu still struggling to stay on the field.

How Ifeatu Melifonwu affects Dolphins' defense in 2025

Although solid, Melifonwu's signing cannot replace the loss of Jevon Holland. While a clear playmaker on the field, the 25-year-old former third-round pick evidently struggles with his lack of durability. However, should he stay healthy, Melifonwu brings a new look to a Dolphins defense that will undergo wholesale changes in 2025.

Miami's defense, which recorded just 10 interceptions in 2024, will benefit from a ball-hawking safety like Melifonwu. As good as Holland is in pass coverage and as a run-stopper, he failed to bring in an interception in 2024.

Despite a mostly disappointing season, Anthony Weaver will return as defensive coordinator. Weaver's first year on the job in 2024 resulted in unanimous praise, leading to head coaching interest early in the offseason. Instead, he will return to Mike McDaniel's staff with many personnel changes to deal with.

In addition to Holland and Poyer, the Dolphins could potentially lose Kendall Fuller, Calais Campbell, Emmanuel Ogbah, Tyus Bowser and Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency. In total, six of the team's 11 defensive starters from 2024 hit the open market.