The 2025 NFL draft is less than a month away, and teams across the league are looking to set their plan for one of the biggest events of the offseason. The Miami Dolphins are one team in particular that could benefit from a strong draft class coming to town after their disappointing 2024 campaign, and they have recently been linked to LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell.

One of the top offensive lineman prospects in the draft, Campbell has been dealing with concerns about his arm length ahead of the draft, although his solid measurements at his pro day and strong comments about his arm length certainly helped his cause. Still, in ESPN's latest mock draft, Campbell falls outside the top 10, with the Dolphins managing to land him at the No. 13 overall pick.

“There could be a big change at left tackle in Miami, depending on what happens with Terron Armstead's contract situation. Regardless, the Dolphins need to improve their protection of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa whether Armstead returns or not,” Matt Miller said in his latest mock draft for ESPN.

“Campbell started at tackle in all three seasons at LSU, but his short arms (measured at 32⅝ inches at the combine, well below the NFL's 34-inch standard) have tagged him as a player likely to move to guard. He has the poise and movement ability to mask his length issues at tackle. He's a mauler with coachable upside at tackle or guard. Given how desperate the Dolphins are for a quality tackle, they'd be wise to try Campbell there first and move him to guard if needed.”

Will Campbell could be Dolphins answer at left tackle

Campbell was arguably the most solid left tackle in college football last season, earning All American honors for his work protecting Garrett Nussmeier's blindside. While he could end up being a top five pick in the draft, with the New England Patriots constantly being linked to him amid their search for a starting caliber left tackle, Miller believes that the outlook suggesting Campbell could eventually kick inside to guard could lead to him falling.

Part of what makes this pick more intriguing is that Campbell wouldn't be protecting Tua Tagovailoa's blindside, as Miami's star quarterback throws left-handed. Still, landing top talent on the offensive line is a key goal for Miami, and if Campbell does end up falling outside the top 10, the Dolphins could pounce on him with the No. 13 overall pick.