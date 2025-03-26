LSU football standout Will Campbell has armed some draft experts with criticism. The length of his upper limbs sparked many debates ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. With some believing the LSU star tackle will now drop down in the first round.

Campbell's arm length became a major topic at LSU's Pro Day. One NFL evaluator, however, doused Campbell's fiery arm length debate with cold water. Speaking to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz Wednesday, the unanimous evaluator believes the offensive lineman's arm criticism shouldn't stretch this far.

“I don't think teams will be as concerned about Campbell's arm length as some have made it out to be,” the NFL evaluator said to Schultz. “His Pro Day measurement should help quiet the unnecessary noise. But at the end of the day, if you can play, you can play.”

Campbell got measured with 33 inch arms by NFL scouts, per Schultz. The unnamed evaluator still thinks highly of the Tigers left tackle. Even believing Campbell holds an edge outside of his arms, by using his brain.

“Campbell has a high football IQ and the mobility and strength needed to be an NFL tackle,” the evaluator said.

LSU star Will Campbell labeled top 5 NFL Draft prospect

NFL draft experts label Campbell the top tackle of this draft class. The No. 1 ranked tackle often lands early in the draft between selections one to 10.

Campbell sparked top five chatter already. The LSU trench star held meetings with teams selecting in the top five picks at the NFL Combine. But now one mock draft believes he'll go higher than Travis Hunter.

The New England Patriots grab Campbell at No. 4 overall ahead of Colorado's Heisman Trophy winner, wrote CBS Sports draft analyst Pete Prisco on Tuesday. Prisco cites the Pats' pass protection needs as why Campbell goes higher than Hunter.

“They have offensive line issues and Campbell can play guard or tackle. That matters to the Patriots,” Prisco said. “He may never be an All-Pro, but he will be a good, long-term starter. They could also look for receiver help here, but the value is on the line.”

This means the Pats can also overlook Campbell's arms debate. Regardless, LSU looks like it'll produce a first rounder for the fifth time since 2019.