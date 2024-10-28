The Miami Dolphins saw Tua Tagovailoa's injury return spoiled by a 28-27 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. If safety Jevon Holland were to have suffered a major injury, it would've only made matters worse.

However, it appears that Holland has avoided a long-term injury. The safety isn't expected to miss significant time or need to undergo knee surgery, head coach Mike McDaniel said, via Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. In fact, Holland is even in line to play Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. However, McDaniel and his staff will need to see how his knee responds throughout the week before making a final decision.

Holland missed Week 7 as he battled through a broken bone in his hand. He returned in Week 8, only to have to leave before halftime due to his knee injury. Despite both injuries, McDaniel is staying optimistic about Holland making a speedy return. Sitting at 2-5 on the season, Miami could use all the help they can get on defense.

While his injuries have held him back slightly, Holland has mustered up 26 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble. It hasn't been a perfect season as the safety has a 60.8 grade overall. But Holland has earned an impressive 77.1 grade from Pro Football Focus for his work in the run game.

Miami's run defense overall ranks 16th in the NFL, allowing 123.7 yards per game. The Dolphins' total team defense ranks seventh in the league, allowing 300 YPG. While Tagovailoa's health is of the utmost importance in Miami, the Dolphins' defensive performance will be crucial if the team wants to make a comeback.

The Dolphins would feel much more confident on their chances if Jevon Holland is on the field. Since joining the team in 2021, Holland has made 265 tackles, 23 pass break ups and five interceptions. How his knee responds will be most crucial. But Miami is at least entering the week feeling much more confident about Holland's injury return.