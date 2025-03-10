With free agency right around the corner, the Denver Broncos have areas they'll likely address. However, the backup quarterback position is one less spot position the Broncos have to worry about, as they re-signed Jarrett Stidham, per Dianna Russini on X.

“Sean Payton worked hard to keep his QB room intact,” Russini wrote. “The Broncos are bringing back their backup QB Jarrett Stidham despite the QB having interest from other teams. They are also trying to retain Zach Wilson but they may lose him.”

Sean Payton worked hard to keep his QB room intact.

The Broncos are bringing back their backup QB Jarrett Stidham despite the QB having interest from other teams.

They are also trying to retain Zach Wilson but they may lose him. pic.twitter.com/QIrGcWqR2d — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although the Broncos seem to have their answer with Bo Nix as their starting quarterback, teams need reliable backups. If something happened to the starter, teams don't want to be stuck in a bind where subpar quarterback play from the backup holds them back.

And while other teams were reportedly interested in Stidham, given the need for quarterbacks around the league, he stayed put in Denver with Sean Payton.

Jarrett Stidham, Broncos agree to 2-year, $12 million contract

After spending a few seasons between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Stidham signed with the Broncos in 2023.

Since signing, Stidham has appeared in six games, starting twice. In those two seasons, Stidham totaled 496 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and an interception with a 60.6% completion percentage. As a starter, Stidham has as even a record as possible, sitting at 1-1.

But, after trading up for Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, it appears the Broncos are content with how their quarterback room looked, as they made a way to keep things continuous heading into 2025.

One area they could differ from 2024 to 2025 is the third-string spot.

The Broncos are hopeful to retain Zach Wilson, as Russini reported, but there's a chance he will play elsewhere in 2025.

It's interesting to see how much shine Wilson has lost since being the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, he's battling for a third-string spot with the Broncos.

But that's the gamble teams take on prospects in the NFL Draft. Not every pick can be a slam dunk — and while they seem to have hit one with Nix — the Broncos secure a Plan B option by signing Jarrett Stidham as Bo Nix's backup ahead of free agency.