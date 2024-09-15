NFL fans everywhere were devastated to see Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffer another concussion against the Bills on Thursday Night Football. This is Tua's third concussion in three seasons, which caused many NFL fans and former players to speculate about whether Tagovailoa would retire from the NFL. However, new reporting suggests that will not happen.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa does not plan on retiring from the NFL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

“Tua Tagovailoa and his doctors will be making the decisions about his playing, his health, they will be driving the process,” Rapaport said. “My understanding is that Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire. In fact, his eyes are already on returning to the football field.”

Rapaport also noted that there is currently no timetable for Tua's return.

“As far as when that goes, we simply do not know. Every concussion is different,” Rapaport said. “The way every player responds to a concussion is different. The goal is to get on the field when he is ready.”

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that for now, Tagovailoa “hopes to be back in the relatively near future.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa set to meet with neurologists after third concussion

Tua Tagovailoa plans to meet with neurologists after suffering his third concussion in three seasons, per ESPN.

Rapaport also added on Sunday that Tagovailoa could be seeing the same doctors he met with in 2022 following his first two concussions.

“He has already begun the process of seeing concussion specialists, as he did in 2022,” Rapaport said. “Wouldn't be surprised if he saw the same doctors.”

Dolphins fans would love to have their starting QB back, but nothing comes before Tua's health and safety.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel pleaded with fans and NFL media to put Tua first.

“You're talking about his career — his career is his,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “I just wish that people would for a second hear what I'm saying, that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him. So, I'm going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care that that should be the last thing on your mind.”

The Dolphins will move forward with Skylar Thompson at QB. McDaniel has already confirmed that the team plans to add a veteran QB to the roster as depth.