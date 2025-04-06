The Miami Dolphins are ready to make up for lost time in the 2025 NFL season. Miami had a disastrous 2024 season, in large part due to a scary concussion injury to QB Tua Tagovailoa. Unfortunately, the Dolphins will have to carry on without their superstar left tackle.

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday.

The Dolphins posted a heartfelt message to honor Armstead on social media.

“A true leader on the field and in the community,” the Dolphins wrote on social media on Saturday. “Congratulations on a great NFL career, @T_Armstead72!”

Armstead was one of the best left tackles in the NFL during his time in the league. He was a five-time Pro Bowler who played 12 seasons in the NFL in New Orleans and Miami. Armstead had two of his five Pro Bowl seasons in Miami with the Dolphins.

Armstead joined the Dolphins in 2022, signing a five-year contract worth $75 million after nine seasons with the Saints.

The Saints drafted Armstead in the third-round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Armstead played college football at Arkansas-Pine Bluff but managed to have a long and successful NFL career despite playing at a lower-tier college.

Terron Armstead retirement expected after restructuring Dolphins contract in February

The Dolphins probably knew that Terron Armstead was eyeballing retirement heading into the offseason.

Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a restructured contract back in February, reducing his salary to the league minimum instead of the $28.6 million he was set to earn.

This was a very clear sign that Armstead was planning on retiring from the NFL. He did the Dolphins a favor by restructuring his contract to reduce the team's cap hit during the 2025 season.

Armstead will be 34 years old when the 2025 NFL season kicks off, so it makes sense that the Dolphins would begin planning for a future without him.

Armstead was one of the reasons why Miami was able to win eight games during the 2024 season. However, he simply felt the time was right to hang up his cleats.

Patrick Paul is expected to take Armstead's place on Miami's offensive line.

With Armstead gone, the Dolphins could look to draft a left tackle with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.