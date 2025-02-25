Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is restructuring his contract, reducing it to the league minimum from the $28.6 million he was set to earn, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported that the move allows Miami the financial flexibility to make key roster decisions while keeping Armstead on the team as he weighs his future. The 33-year-old veteran is considering retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL, though no official decision has been made.

Terron Armstead’s availability a bright spot in Dolphins’ disappointing season

Armstead played a career-high 15 games in 2024, tying his most appearances in a single season since 2019, when he was with the New Orleans Saints. His availability provided much-needed stability to Miami’s offensive line, but the team ultimately struggled, finishing the season with an 8-9 record after a 2-6 start. Injuries and inconsistency plagued the Dolphins throughout the year, contributing to their failure to secure a playoff berth.

A five-time Pro Bowler and a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2018, Armstead has been one of the league’s most respected left tackles throughout his career. Known for his leadership and technical ability, he has served as a key figure in Miami’s offensive unit since signing with the team in 2022. While injuries have limited his availability in previous seasons, his ability to stay on the field in 2024 proved crucial for Miami’s offense.

By restructuring his deal, Armstead is giving the Dolphins significant cap relief while leaving the door open for a potential return. His decision allows Miami to allocate resources toward other areas of need as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season. It remains unclear when Armstead will make a final decision on his playing future, but for now, he remains part of the Dolphins’ roster heading into the offseason.