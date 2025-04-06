After weeks and weeks of speculation about his future with the Miami Dolphins, ex-All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead has made it official: he is retiring from the NFL.

That's right, after 12 years in the trenches for teams like the New Orleans Saints and the Dolphins, Armstead is calling it a career, as initially reported by Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

“Breaking: Dolphins five-time Pro-Bowl LT Terron Armstead tells me he's retiring from the NFL,” Schultz wrote. “A tremendous career comes to a close. Armstead – who starred at HBCU Arkansas-Pine Bluff – played 12 seasons with Miami and New Orleans, highlighted by a 2018 All-Pro campaign.”

Originally selected in the third round out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Armstead slowly but surely worked his way into a stalwart spot as the Saints' left tackle, signing a five-year, $65 million contract in 2016 before jumping ship to Miami in 2022, when he signed a five-year, $75 million deal that was supposed to run through the 2026 season.

While Armstead struggled with injuries, he was very productive in Miami, earning his fourth and fifth Pro Bowl nods as a member of the team while allowing Mike McDaniel to run the sort of fast-paced, speed-based offense that has put up historic production over stretches of the past few seasons.

Though Armstead's decision to retire isn't the most surprising outcome imaginable, as the athletic left tackle agreed to a re-worked deal earlier in the year that paved the way for the end of his run, the move announcement does make it official and has triggered a chain of events that Miami must now address moving forward. Could the team draft a lineman like Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? Or do they feel okay with their current depth, which now includes new additions Larry Borom, James Daniels, and a returning Liam Eichenberg? Needless to say, the next few weeks just got a little more interesting.