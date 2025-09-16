Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel expressed optimism that starting center Aaron Brewer will be available for Thursday night’s divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills, despite his appearance on the team’s injury report.

The Dolphins, sitting at 0-2 after consecutive losses to the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots, face a pivotal Week 3 test against a Bills team that has opened the season 2-0. Protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a top priority, making Brewer’s health a significant storyline.

McDaniel, speaking to reporters Tuesday, highlighted Brewer’s leadership and determination.

“If there’s a will, there’s a way. … He’s willing to do what it takes as a captain,” McDaniel told David Furones of the Sun Sentinel on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins Podcast Network also relayed McDaniel’s confidence in Brewer’s availability.

“McDaniel says he’s confident in Aaron Brewer’s availability Thursday because of the human being. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to be ready. Time will tell, he says, but he feels very optimistic,” Wingfield wrote on X.

Aaron Brewer’s status key as Dolphins seek stability on offensive line ahead of Bills matchup

Brewer landed on the injury report following Miami’s 33-27 loss to the Patriots in Week 2. The Dolphins showed offensive improvement in that contest after being held to just eight points in their opener against the Colts. Tagovailoa completed 26 of 32 passes for 315 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. He posted a passer rating of 115.5 and a completion percentage above 80, a sharp contrast to his struggles in Week 1.

Brewer’s role anchoring the offensive line is viewed as critical to sustaining that production. The veteran center, signed in free agency to replace Connor Williams, was named a team captain before the season. His presence is vital not only in pass protection but also in establishing balance through Miami’s running game.

Miami will travel to Orchard Park for Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.