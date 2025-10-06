On Sunday afternoon, the New York Jets dropped to 0-5 on the young 2025 NFL season with a 37-22 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys in a game that was not as close as the final score suggested. With the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans earning comeback victories on Sunday, the Jets now stand as the lone team without a win so far this season.

The Jets are coached by Aaron Glenn, after Robert Saleh was fired from the job last season amid the disastrous Aaron Rodgers experiment. Clearly, Saleh was not the issue in New York, and recently, his brother David took to X, formerly Twitter, to weigh in on the situation.

“Last year the #Jets were 2-3 playing for first place in their division when (team chairman Woody Johnson) declared that ‘the best roster in franchise history needed a spark.' Since then the #Jets defense has gone from first to worst donning a record of 3-14. #allgasnobrake #AGNB #VictoryMonday #thespark,” wrote Saleh on X.

It's easy to understand the Saleh family's frustration, especially considering that Robert is now doing an admirable job of coaching up the San Francisco 49ers as their defensive coordinator, leading them to a 4-1 record so far this year.

Meanwhile, not much has gone right for the Jets so far on the 2025 NFL season. While Justin Fields looked like he might be in for a career renaissance with his performance Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his play has since fallen off significantly, and the Jets' defense, which was expected to at least be a serviceable unit this year, has been awful thus far.

All things considered, it's hard to imagine that things would be any worse if Saleh were at the helm instead.

The Jets will try to claim their first win of the season on Sunday at home against the Denver Broncos.