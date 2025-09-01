Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, as expected, was asked about the current status of Ryan Crow on Monday morning. The outside linebackers coach was arrested on a domestic battery charge on Friday after police say he got into a physical altercation with a female victim at a Fort Lauderdale residence. McDaniel did not speak about the incident itself, choosing instead to reiterate the organization's stance. He says that Crow will be on administrative leave indefinitely “while the legal process plays out,” per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Witnesses called the police around midnight after an alleged argument broke out between Crow and a woman regarding a past relationship. One of those witnesses told the Fort Lauderdale Police Department that Crow had his arms around the alleged victim, with her legs off the ground, as if he was going to execute a takedown, per CBS News Miami. Police say the Dolphins coach shoved the victim.

Crow appeared before a Broward County judge on Saturday morning and was released from jail on a $1,000 bond. He was ordered not to return to the alleged victim's home. Crow dodged the media and did not offer a response when reporters questioned him about the arrest.

The 37-year-old is in his second season with the Dolphins. He seemed to have a positive impact on Chop Robinson, who finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after recording six sacks and eight tackles for loss last season. Crow previously spent six years on the Tennessee Titans' staff, working with 2021 Pro Bowl selection Harold Landry III and the rest of the squad's linebacking corps. He also made stops at Purdue and Ohio State.

Miami will begin its 2025-26 season with a Sept. 7 road matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts, and unless this domestic charge is somehow resolved before then, Ryan Crow will not be on the sidelines for that one. McDaniel and the Dolphins will wait to see what comes of this legal situation.