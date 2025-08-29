Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow was arrested early Friday morning on a domestic battery charge, according to Broward County jail records.

The arrest comes as the Dolphins prepare for their Week 1 road opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 7. ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques first reported the news, citing an arrest report from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

According to the report, officers responded to a domestic disturbance shortly after midnight Friday. Following an on-scene investigation, Crow was arrested. The alleged victim was not seriously injured and declined medical treatment.

As of Friday morning, Crow remained held without bond in Broward County’s main jail.

Dolphins place Ryan Crow on leave as team shifts focus to Week 1 preparations vs. Colts

In response to the incident, the Dolphins announced that Crow had been placed on administrative leave.

“We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and currently gathering more information,” the team said in a statement. “Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Crow, 37, joined Miami’s staff in 2024 after serving three seasons in the same role with the Tennessee Titans. He began his NFL coaching career in 2018 with Tennessee and had remained with the organization until accepting the Dolphins position.

With Crow on administrative leave, the Dolphins will move forward with final preparations for the regular season. Miami opens on the road against the Colts on Sept. 7, with coaching responsibilities expected to be adjusted in his absence.

It remains unclear how long Crow will remain away from the team or what disciplinary actions could follow pending the outcome of the legal process.