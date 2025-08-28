The Miami Dolphins and head coach Mike McDaniel have a lot of problems to deal with this season. However, news from Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins' camp and the rest of the NFL were on the back burner this week. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement dominated headlines around the world on Tuesday. Despite that, the McDaniel did not get the news notification.

McDaniel is one of the more unique head coaches in the NFL right now. He has had some great moments in his career, but the pressure is on for him to perform this season. Drama between Hill and Tua Tagovailoa have experts worried about what version of the Dolphins will play like. That concern left McDaniel preoccupied when Kelce and Swift announced their engagement.

McDaniel heard the news during an appearance on Dan Patrick's show. The host couldn't believe that the coach had not heard anything about the engagement of the world's newest power couple.

“Oh you just told me, I didn’t know. So that’s my reaction,” McDaniel said.

Article Continues Below

Patrick asked the head coach how he could have missed the news. McDaniel's answer was simple, saying that he doesn't pay much attention to the media. However, he endorses the relationship and wishes the best for Kelce and Swift.

“Well you keep yourself from anything that’s multimedia and then you make yourself a terrible conversation when people bring up pop culture. And you do that overtime and you don’t know anything. I’m pumped to hear it now I guess. I’m sure there’s a lot of layers to my reaction. I’m hoping it’s a love based relationship and good for them,” McDaniel said. “Finally they’re doing it the old fashioned way. People shouldn’t really enter into any escapades unless they’re married.”

McDaniel does not have a lot of time to worry about the engagement taking the league by storm. He needs to find a solution between Hill and Tagovailoa that puts the Dolphins in position to make a run to the AFC playoffs this season.