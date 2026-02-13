The Miami Dolphins have been linked to other quarterbacks. And they could trade Tua Tagovailoa. But here is what the Dolphins GM revealed to Tagovailoa as he gets close to a quarterback decision, according to a post on X by 305 Sports Babe via NBC Sports.

General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was asked what he perceived for Tua's future.

“Of course, we’ll be looking at other quarterbacks in this draft,” Sullivan said, to a round of applause. “And every draft hereafter. But, look, I’ve had — Tua was in my office the other day, if I’m being perfectly frank. We had a great conversation. Tua has been a very good player in this league. He’s done a lot of really good things for the Miami Dolphins. You guys should be proud to have him and having had him.”

Will Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa wind up elsewhere?

Sullivan said he doesn’t know what the future holds, likely meaning he hasn’t made a decision yet.

“We’re working through some things,” Sullivan said. “What I can tell you is that we’re gonna infuse competition into that room. Whether Tua is part of the room, whether he’s not part of the room. We’re gonna infuse competition into that room, like we will do in every other position.

Article Continues Below

“Tua knows where we are. We’ve been very honest and upfront, and Tua also knows that he will be the first to know when we make a decision. So if Tua is the first to know, you guys can’t be the first to know, and I know that you respect and appreciate that.”

But Sullivan said it won’t be a long and drawn-out process.

“But we’re getting close to a decision,” Sullivan said. “And when we do, we’ll let Tua know whether he’s gonna be part of this or not. And we’ll move forward. But you can rest assured that we will add competition to that room, one way or the other, to make it the best that we can.”

Any decision still means money. The Dolphins owe Tagovailoa $54 million for 2026, fully guaranteed. If they cut him, the $99 million in cap charges would most likely be divided over two seasons.