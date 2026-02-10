The Miami Dolphins are undergoing a significant leadership change following a disappointing 2025 season, leading NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport to express that he would be “surprised” if Tua Tagovailoa remains with the franchise. With general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley now at the helm, the team is signaling a full reset.

Rapoport suggests that while Miami would likely need to absorb a massive portion of Tagovailoa's contract to facilitate a move, the organization appears willing to eat roughly $30 million to ensure a fresh start.

This shift comes as Tagovailoa finished the 2025 campaign with a career-high 15 interceptions and a career-low quarterback rating.

However, the financials behind such a move are daunting, as Tagovailoa is currently in the middle of a lucrative contract extension. Cutting the quarterback outright would result in a $99 million dead cap hit, the largest in league history, as noticed by ESPN.

Even a post-June 1 designation would leave Miami with $67 million in dead money for the 2026 season alone, surpassing the previous single-year record set by Russell Wilson.

Releasing him would essentially be the largest admission of financial error in NFL history, making a trade the only viable, albeit difficult, alternative for the front office.

To make a trade attractive, the Dolphins might swallow the $15 million option bonus and a portion of his 2026 salary.

This would transition Tagovailoa's deal into a one-year commitment in the $30 million range, similar to the contract Sam Darnold signed with Seattle.

Such a restructure would allow an acquiring team to view him as a scheme-dependent starter capable of managing an elite offense without a long-term burden.

Despite these efforts, his trade value is expected to be minimal, likely returning no more than a 4th-round selection.

The Dolphins' ability to absorb Tagovailoa's salary is further complicated by the fact that they must also release Tyreek Hill this offseason.

Hill’s season was cut short by a severe knee injury, and his declining performance at age 32 makes his departure nearly inevitable to gain cap compliance.

For 2026, Miami remains focused on clearing these bloated contracts to eventually push toward the top of the AFC East.