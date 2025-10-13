After Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins called out his teammates, head coach Mike McDaniel reacted to the controversy. However, it seems like McDaniel is in over his head overall, as Reggie Bush destroyed McDaniel as clueless, according to rg.org.

The Dolphins suffered a 29-27 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, falling to 1-5 on the season.

Bush said McDaniel is better suited to be an offensive coordinator.

“(With) the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniels has been running the same exact offense since he's been there,” Bush said. “He stands in front of the podium with this exact same look — like he's depleted. He just doesn't know. People have to start understanding he just doesn't know. It's OK if you don't know. But if you're doing the same things over and over and over and you're expecting different results, come on, you can't be serious.”

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel got too much credit?

The Dolphins overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, taking the lead on Tagovailoa’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Darren Waller with 46 seconds left in the game. But they couldn’t make it stand up.

Article Continues Below

Bush said NFL owners are to blame for elevating offensive coordinators to head coach too quickly.

“It's not their fault, because the owners and everybody else is pumping their heads up and telling them, ‘Oh my God, you're the greatest and you're this and that,’ Bush said. “They run the same s*** year after year, and wonder why they can't get over the hump. Wonder why they can't win big games.”

For an example of what McDaniel is doing wrong, Bush said the Dolphins rely too much on Tagovailoa.

“Tua is just throwing the ball too much,” Bush said. “That's my assessment. Just stop having him drop back so much and throw the football, run the football. Give him some help in the run game. You got De’Von Achane, a great running back.

“Run some two-tight-end sets with the fullback, that old school run game,” Bush said. “Teams don't run the football like that anymore. That punishes linebackers. When you have a fullback, when you have two tight end sets, you got guards pulling, and that punishes linebackers, and that punishes defenses.”