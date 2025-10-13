The Miami Dolphins lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 29-27 on a last-second field goal on Sunday. They are now 1-5 on the season, and without Tyreek Hill, the playoffs are slipping away. After the game, Dolphins quarterback Tau Tagovailoa called out his teammates for not showing up to meetings, which necessitated a response from Mike McDaniel.

“Player-led meetings are extra things outside of what I demand,” McDaniel said, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “They’ve been very accountable to me. It sounds like there was something on his mind with regard to the specific meetings with a couple individuals that he was trying to get corrected with direct communication. I think that’s the only way to lead.”

McDaniel continued, “As far as where we’ve been at as a program, I think we’ve opened the air on all of that, and it’s very clear how we hold be accountable and what’s non-negotiable. Clearly, he’s sending a message. But from my standpoint, everything that I’ve asked of the guys, they’ve delivered on. So I’m sure whoever he’s talking to, they’ll deliver as well, as he’s a direct communicator with his teammates.”

Article Continues Below

The Dolphins have been terrible this season, with their only win coming at home against the New York Jets. There was a lot of pressure on McDaniel coming into the season, and his hot seat is just getting hotter. Tagovailoa calling out leadership could lead to a change in coach for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins hit the road to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, which is a winnable game. Another loss would lead to more chaos in South Florida, especially if the quarterback calls out his teammates again. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game in over 20 years despite making it a few times. This core was supposed to be the one to get over the hump, but that has not come to fruition.