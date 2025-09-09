The Miami Dolphins had a lousy start to their 2025 season. Miami got blitzed by the Indianapolis Colts, losing 33-8. The Dolphins are now getting criticized viciously in the media, by NFL commentators and analysts.

One of those commentators is former NFL head coach Rex Ryan. Ryan dropped a tough take on the Dolphins and their head coach Mike McDaniel Tuesday.

“McGenius guy or whatever the hell he is, nerd boy. Their team has no respect for their coach, they play like that… they're soft, every part of their football team,” Ryan said on ESPN's Get Up.

🎥 Rex Ryan on Mike McDaniel: "McGenius guy or whatever the hell he is, nerd boy. Their team has no respect for their coach, they play like that… they're soft, every part of their football team." (@GetUpESPN) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/FOJZN1mQLr — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) September 8, 2025

Ryan questioned whether the Dolphins players are even interested in the game.

“They have tons of talent. They don't play with any passion or any smoke to them,” Ryan added.

Miami struggled to move the ball against the Colts. The Dolphins finished the game with just 211 total yards. Tua Tagovailoa threw two interceptions for the Dolphins.

Dolphins are needing some leaders to step up

Article Continues Below

The Dolphins missed the AFC Playoffs in 2024. Expectations were high for this season, with Tagovailoa healthy again after an injury-riddled campaign last year.

Miami came out looking completely sluggish against the Colts. Tagovailoa struggled, with just 114 passing yards. He threw a touchdown, but his two interceptions hurt the team.

Miami must perform much better the rest of the season, after getting out gained in several statistical categories. The Dolphins ran just 46 plays in the contest, while the Colts ran 70. Indianapolis also dominated in time of possession.

“I think there was a lot of preparation for Week 1, and I don't think it looked like it,” Dolphins coach McDaniel said, per ESPN. “What does that mean? That means that guys let Week 1 and the bells and whistles of the season starting get the best of them. My job is to prevent that. I did my best — not good enough.”

Miami's secondary got burned in the Colts game. The Dolphins allowed 262 passing yards. Miami cornerback Jack Jones says that the team can do better.

“We've got the players, and we've got the mindset,” Jones said. “We've been doing this all training camp, so, I mean, it ain't nothing new. It's part of the game, you know what I'm saying? We're going against good teams every week, so we've got to learn how to watch the film, get better, move forward and make our plays that come to us.”

Miami hopes to pick up their first win of the season, when they play the New England Patriots Sunday. The Patriots also lost their first game, to the Las Vegas Raiders.