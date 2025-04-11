With the latest news surrounding Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill involved in a domestic dispute, his name has been in the news for multiple instances leading to speculation if the team would trade him. Another instance that connects to football was Hill hinting at his questionable future with the Dolphins after the loss to the New York Jets in the final game of the regular season as Terron Armstead gave his point of view of the situation.

Consequently, having just retired from the game, Armstead spoke to Kay Adams on her “Up & Adams” show about his time in Miami and multiple subjects relating to Hill. When Adams asked if Hill would stay with the team after everything, Armstead leaned the direction that he would be on the roster and called the aforementioned outburst a “very bad situation.”

“I believe he sticks in Miami. I’m sure he started that process and started to put the work in to earn the trust and rebuild the trust of his teammates, the organization, and the city as well. Very bad situation at the end of the season, it was. Tyreek knew that immediately, we talked on the bus right after the game. I was completely honest with him, brutally honest with him, can’t happen from a leader.”

“From someone that’s a figure in this league, it can’t happen, it shouldn’t exist,” Armstead said. “We shouldn’t even be having this conversation. The work that he needs to do to mend those fences. He has to show and prove over and over that he’s all the way bought in and he’s willing to do whatever is necessary to help this team win.”

Terron Armstead on whether the Dolphins should keep Tyreek Hill

As the Dolphins released a statement regarding the domestic dispute involving Hill, it seems as if people will be monitoring the situation between the two parties to see if it has run its course. While Adams and Armstead didn't talk about the recent news involving Hill, the show host would ask the retired star if it's a “good idea” for the team if he stays with them.

“It’s not for me to say. That’s between Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins,” Armstead said. “He’s an incredible player, he’s an incredible talent, and person too, I love the guy to death, he’s my brother. But it’s not for me to come up here and campaign for him. It’s his work, it’s a one-man show that has to be done, and he knows that at this point.”

It remains to be seen what the finality of the relationship will be like, but there's no doubt Hill has been a crucial piece to Miami's offense led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. At any rate, the Dolphins look to improve after finishing with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs.