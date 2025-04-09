The Miami Dolphins quickly responded to the alleged domestic dispute incident involving Tyreek Hill Wednesday. Their statement arrived at least an hour after the WPLG 10 News report.

Hill and his wife reportedly had a heated moment inside a condominium at Sunny Isles Beach. The South Florida television news outlet reported Hill smashed a laptop and tried leaving the premises with the couple's daughter before police arrived.

Now, the franchise released a statement on the matter per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed,” the statement reads. “We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”

Police merely investigated the domestic dispute. No arrests were made, per the report. Hill and Keeta Hill are reportedly divorcing, according to WPLG.

Dolphins Tyreek Hill part of multiple incidents

This report adds to a list of incidents involving the wide receiver since 2024.

Hill received a lawsuit from social media influencer Sophie Hall in February of last year. Hall accused Hill of fracturing her right leg after a shoving incident at the Southwest Ranches Mansion. Hall and Hill were involved in a reported football drill at the venue.

The Dolphins WR also got cited in Sept. 2024 following a heated altercation with Miami-Dade police officers outside of Hard Rock Stadium. The traffic citations were dismissed, however, as the charging officers failed to appear in court.

This latest incident now involves Hill and his wife — who share a young five-month old daughter together. Keeta Hill has accused the multiple Pro Bowler of losing his temper quick, per the police report. She described Hill as “very aggressive and impulsive” to authorities. Keeta Hill criticized the Dolphins WR for not being present for his daughter, the report also states.

Hill and Keeta Hill also were attending couple's therapy but the sessions aren't working.