On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons in search of their second win of the season after last week's blowout road loss to the Cleveland Browns. Things got off to a surprisingly good start for the Dolphins on Sunday, as the team got on the board first and ended up taking a 17-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

It was a particularly strong performance for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who diced up the Atlanta defense throughout the first 30 minutes of the game.

“Tua follows his worst performance of the season with his best half of 2025. He's 13-17, 111 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 132.2 RTG,” reported Hal Habib on X, formerly Twitter.

Making this even more impressive was the fact that Tagovailoa was playing through an illness that caused his eyes to be swollen nearly shut and led to him being included on the injury report, as noted on the CBS broadcast of the game. Clearly, Tagovailoa was seeing things well enough to carve up an Atlanta defense that had been one of the best pass defensive units in the NFL up to this point in the season.

Article Continues Below

Overall, the Dolphins are likely already out of the playoff race, sitting at 1-6 leading into the game against the Falcons, including a recent demolition against the Browns, as previously noted. However, the team is still playing for its pride, and Tagovailoa potentially for his spot as the starting quarterback of the future in Miami amid growing calls from the fanbase to draft another player at the position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In any case, at the conclusion of the Falcons game, the Dolphins will be on a short week, as they will next take the field on Thursday evening at home against the similarly putrid Baltimore Ravens. That game is set to kick off at 8:15 PM ET.