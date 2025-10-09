The 2020 NFL draft class is often brought up in quarterback discussions, with it producing Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. The conversation becomes even more prominent in head-to-head matchups, such as the Week 6 showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

With Tagovailoa taken one pick ahead of Herbert, the two are compared more than any other quarterback of the class. Tagovailoa was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming matchup and the draft class as a whole ahead of Week 6, but merely shrugged off the question, saying he does not pay too close attention to his peers.

“Yeah, I would say I haven't really had too much communication with a lot of the guys in my draft class,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “Everyone's in a different stage of their lives, right? Some are married, some aren't married. Maybe some dating supermodels, some not. I don't know. So everyone's in different stages of their lives.”

"Some are married, some aren't married. Some dating super models, some not." Tua says he hasn't really kept up with the QBs from his draft class (Via @MiamiDolphins) pic.twitter.com/aVZnOBaLa5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2025

The “supermodel” shout was a clear reference to Herbert, who recently started a relationship with popular singer-songwriter and model Madison Beer. It also applied to Burrow, who has been connected to TikTok star and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Ponton since late 2024.

As for himself, Tagovailoa is married, but prefers to keep that side of his life private. Tagovailoa married his wife, Annah Gore, with whom he has been since high school, in 2022.

Dolphins, Chargers face off in fourth Tagovailoa-Herbert matchup

Week 6 marks the fourth meeting between Tagovailoa and Herbert since they simultaneously entered the league. Tagovailoa currently holds the advantage, winning two of the three previous head-to-head matchups.

Although Tagovailoa owns the head-to-head matchup, he will be against the odds in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off yet another disappointing loss, dropping a 27-24 shootout to the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

The loss dropped Miami to 1-4 on the year, while Tagovailoa is still adjusting to life without No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill. He still managed to throw 256 passing yards in Week 6 without Hill, his second-highest total of the year, but the Chargers' defense is operating at a much higher level than that of the Panthers.

However, despite their early dominance, the Chargers are also coming off a loss. Los Angeles' offense was surprisingly flat in its 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders, which was its second consecutive defeat.