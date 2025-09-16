It's been a rough start to the 2025 NFL season for the Miami Dolphins, who currently sit at 0-2 after this weekend's home loss to the AFC East divisional rival New England Patriots. While Tua Tagovailoa played much better in this game than he had in the first week against the Indianapolis Colts, it still wasn't enough to get Miami over the hump in a tightly contested game.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, things don't get any easier from here, as they will next hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills, whom many consider to be the best team in the NFL, for a road game on a short week Thursday evening.

Playing the Bills means matching up with reigning league MVP Josh Allen, who has gotten off to another hot start to the 2025 season. Recently, Tagovailoa spoke on just how difficult a challenge Allen presents.

“He's top tier… That dude can do literally anything he wants. Definitely a different skill set for me. I can’t do half of what he does,” said Tagovailoa, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter, per FinsXtra. “I can't do half of what he does running the ball and any of that.”

A tough matchup for the Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills on the road is not the matchup you want if you're an 0-2 team looking to pick up its first win of the season, which is the position the Dolphins now find themselves in.

The Dolphins looked absolutely listless in their Week 1 demolition at the hands of the Colts, and while they did show some signs of life in Week 2 after overcoming a rough start, the end result still ended up being the same.

If the Dolphins fall to 0-3 on Thursday, which is what many will predict them to do consisdering the wide disparity between the two teams, calls for Mike McDaniel's job and for the team to look for a new quarterback beyond the Tagovailoa era will likely grow even louder.

In any case, the Dolphins and Bills are slated to kick off on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET from Buffalo.