Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill shared a heartfelt message to fans Tuesday from the hospital before undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated knee that will end his 2025 season.

Hill, speaking in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, thanked Dolphins fans and the wider NFL community for their support.

“Hi guys, Tyreek Hill here, the Cheetah… about to go in for this surgery. Keep your boy in your prayers. You guys have been awesome, man – Phins nation, just the whole entire NFL have been amazing. You know, sending me lots of love, lots of prayers and I’m absolutely honored, man. Granted the situation, but I love you guys so much and hope to see you soon, Cheetah.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Hill tore multiple ligaments in the knee, including the ACL, which will sideline him for the remainder of the year and set up a long recovery ahead of the 2026 season.

Thank you guys for the prayers, I feel all the love. ❤️ here we go✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/oSOdG9zaJ9 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 30, 2025

Tyreek Hill’s season-ending knee injury overshadows Dolphins’ first win

The injury occurred early in the third quarter of Miami’s Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets. With the Dolphins leading 10-3, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Hill on a short completion. As Hill attempted to land, his left leg twisted awkwardly, and he immediately collapsed. Medical staff rushed to the field, and Hill was carted off as teammates looked on.

Hill finished the night with six receptions for 67 yards, contributing to Miami’s 27-21 win — the team’s first victory of the season. The Dolphins improved to 1-3, but the loss of their most explosive offensive weapon overshadowed the result.

Through four games this season, Hill recorded 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.6 yards per reception. His absence creates a significant void in Miami’s offense, which has relied heavily on his speed and ability to stretch defenses since his arrival in 2022.

The Dolphins will now turn to their remaining receiving corps, led by Jaylen Waddle, to fill the gap as they continue the season without Hill. Miami’s next challenge comes Sunday, Oct. 5, on the road against the Carolina Panthers (1-3). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX.