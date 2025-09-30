When Tyreek Hill initially suffered his gruesome knee injury in the prime-time spotlight of Monday Night Football, some reports speculated that it could potentially be career-ending. However, after undergoing successful surgery, the Miami Dolphins receiver believes that he will be ready by the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Hill was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where he remained overnight. After a successful surgery, ‘Cheetah' updated his fans on social media, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed that they hope to have him ready by the start of the 2026 season.

“[Surgery] went very well according to his doctors,” Rosenhaus said, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. “It's about rehab and he will play next season. The realistic goal is the start of the season.”

Tyreek Hill’s surgery is now complete and “went very well according to his doctors”, per the receiver’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, who added another surgery will not be needed. “It’s about rehab and he will play next season. The realistic goal is the start of the season.” pic.twitter.com/u4lWrDPPvk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2025

The injury came in the third quarter of Week 4, after Hill caught a 10-yard comeback route and was tackled out of bounds by New York Jets safety Malachi Moore. The play seemed routine at first, until Hill rolled over and revealed his left foot was facing the wrong direction.

As he was getting carted off the field, Hill appeared to still be in shock, as he enthusiastically cheered in his final moments on camera. He remained in good spirits all night and seems to already be looking forward to beginning his road to recovery.

Hill remains under contract with the Dolphins in 2026, which will be the final year of his current deal. He restructured his three-year, $90 million extension ahead of the 2024 season, but none of his 2026 annual salary is guaranteed, according to Spotrac.

Article Continues Below

Dolphins' receiver room with Tyreek Hill injury

Hill's injury came at the worst possible time for the Dolphins, who finally seemed to be figuring everything out after a 0-3 start to the year. Miami picked up its first win of the season, but is now forced to progress without its best player.

Since confirming Hill's injury, the Dolphins have already tracked down a potential replacement. Miami is reportedly signing veteran Cedrick Wilson Jr. off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Before joining the Saints, Wilson previously played for McDaniel and the Dolphins in 2022 and 2023.

The Dolphins' offense also finally received the addition of tight end Darren Waller, who made his season debut in Week 4. Waller only played a handful of snaps as he continues to ramp up his conditioning, but he hauled in two critical touchdown passes in the 27-21 victory.