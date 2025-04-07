Tyreek Hill might just be on the Miami Dolphins' trade block.

That's right, while the situation remains firmly in the rumors stage, when the player himself has potentially commented on them, posting the peace sign on social media, it all but certainly added some legitimacy to what has otherwise widely been speculation.

In the opinion of Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, where there's smoke, there should be fire, as he wants nothing more than to see the Dolphins make a move, as Hill's one of the few players on the roster who could generate a legitimate return.

Would it be hard to say goodbye to Hill, as such a move would all but certainly make the Dolphins a worse team? Sure, but Breer sees the writing on the wall and hopes Miami can land a soft rebuild before things fall off a cliff.

Should the Dolphins trade away Hill? Or have they yet to meet their full potential at the NFL level, with a Super Bowl win still a possibility if everything comes together perfectly. While it's hard to say, Breer is betting on the former, as no core of players at the NFL level can last forever. Better to trade Hill now, Breer figures, than be stuck with multiple massive contracts for declining players that will only lead to future firings.