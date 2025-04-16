The Miami Dolphins have been involved in plenty of rumors this offseason due to trade speculation regarding wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Miami enters the draft with the No. 13 pick overall, and although they could select an exciting player, one NFL Insider urges the franchise to move back.

Hill and Ramsey are not the only concerns on the roster with the draft right around the corner. The Dolphins have lost several key players in free agency or retirement. The team also has glaring holes on the defensive line and guard. Due to the numerous needs, insider Ben Solak of ESPN believes the best course of action is to trade back and acquire more draft capital.

“My biggest concern is on the defensive line, as Emmanuel Ogbah's 732 snaps, Calais Campbell's 615 snaps, and Da'Shawn Hand's 563 snaps all must be replaced. Derrick Harmon (Oregon) has exactly the three-down potential the Dolphins need at this position. If they can't reposition to draft him in the late teens/early 20s, I wouldn't hate the pick at No. 13 — but in Round 2, at least one of Kenneth Grant (Michigan), Walter Nolen (Ole Miss), and Tyleik Williams (Ohio State) should be available. Because of the lack of depth, a double-dip sometime on Day 3 should be prioritized.

“The other nonnegotiable position to address in the first three rounds is guard, where Liam Eichenberg and James Daniels are slated to start. Even if Daniels returns from his Achilles tear relatively healthy, Eichenberg can be a liability at his worst. Miles Frazier (LSU) or Tate Ratledge (Georgia) would likely win the starting job in camp. That could leave safety as the odd position out, but I like several of the players projected to be available in Round 4, including Andrew Mukuba (Texas) and Jaylen Reed (Penn State).”

Solak argues the Dolphins must acquire “at least two defensive tackles” in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with a starting left guard. Trading back could certainly give Miami the picks it needs to adjust the roster. However, there is also the possibility of trading Tyreek Hill and/or Jalen Ramsey for draft capital as well.

The Dolphins finished the 2024-25 campaign with an 8-9 record and ultimately missed out on the playoffs. It snapped a two-year streak in which Miami made an appearance in the postseason.