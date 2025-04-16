Jalen Ramsey has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL since he was drafted No. 5 overall in 2016. The team that drafted him was the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Florida State product has thrived with the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins as well. Now, the Dolphins and Ramsey have mutually agreed to seek a trade, meaning the cornerback will be playing for his fourth team next season.

A number of teams will be interested in making a deal, but could a homecoming to Jacksonville make sense? Here is a trade proposal that the Jaguars can make for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Jaguars trade proposal for Jalen Ramsey

Jaguars receive: Jalen Ramsey

Dolphins receive: Fifth-round pick

Arguably the best season in Jaguars history came in 2017 when Jacksonville went 10-6 and made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game. That team had an elite defense, and Ramsey was arguably the best player on that unit. The only thing that prevented the Jaguars from making the Super Bowl was the New England Patriots and Tom Brady.

New England was, of course, the greatest dynasty in league history at that time, and their quarterback was the best player in NFL history. While Ramsey has continued to prosper, the Jaguars have not been able to replicate what they had in 2017. They've undergone numerous rebuilds, notably spending big in free agency in the years since. They've even twice selected at the top of the NFL Draft, taking both Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker at No. 1 overall.

The Jaguars are coming off of a four-win season, and big changes are ahead. While their free agent additions were a little underwhelming, the acquisitions of Jourdan Lewis, Dyami Brown, and Hunter Long will help next season. The team needs to make big splashes in the 2025 NFL Draft and through the trade market, though.

They will pick fifth overall, but a trade for Ramsey makes a lot of sense, too. The cornerback isn't the player he once was, but he is still a high-level starter. Considering his age (30) and contract, Ramsey could be had for relatively cheap. It only took Long and a third-round pick for the Dolphins to acquire him two years ago, so a fifth-round pick should suffice now. Additionally, with plenty of cap space, the Jaguars are one of the few teams that can actually realistically deal for Ramsey.

The Jaguars shouldn't expect Ramsey to be the All-Pro player he was in years past, but he has made the Pro Bowl in seven of his last eight seasons, so they could expect a few more good years. Plus, his leadership and experience would be beneficial on a young rebuilding team.

Has the Dolphins' championship window closed?

The Dolphins made tons of high-profile moves for superstar players in the hopes that they could compete for the championship in recent years. In addition to their trade for Ramsey, the team made blockbuster deals for Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, and they signed star free agents such as Terron Armstead.

Those moves haven't panned out the way the Dolphins had expected. Injuries have decimated the team year after year, and they haven't been able to figure out the quarterback position. Tua Tagovailoa has missed plenty of time because of injuries, and he has been pretty average when he has been on the field. Now, all of these big-name players on the Dolphins roster are aging and their primes are passing them by.

Miami doesn't look like a legitimate contender for next season, so it would make sense to flip a veteran like Ramsey for draft capital. The team's Super Bowl window has seemingly passed, hence why so many players have been involved in trade rumors. While it now seems that the Dolphins will keep Hill, he seemingly requested a trade out of town after last season for a reason.