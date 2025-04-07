Tyreek Hill has been involved in trade rumors since the Miami Dolphins' season came to an end. He remains with the club for now, but his post on social media on Monday may indicate a change is coming in the near future.

The 31-year-old wide receiver posted a single emoji featuring a hand holding up two fingers, creating a peace sign. That hand gesture is something Hill is known for as he's thrown it up at defenders while running for the endzone. However, Tyreek Hill's post possibly creates a new meaning for his famous hand gesture amid the ongoing trade rumors.

✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

This post just adds to a string of other posts the Dolphins' star has already shared in recent weeks. He posted the same emoji back in March, while sometimes responding to NFL Insiders spectating that Miami is in trade talks to trade him during the NFL Draft.

However, Tyreek Hill has also claimed the trade rumors are false, as he called out one account for creating a “false narrative.” Regardless, the rumor mill remains hot and his cryptic posts on social media are playing a role in that.

Hill's post on Monday drew plenty of reactions from Dolphins fans. Some join in on the speculation while others blast the eight-time Pro Bowler for creating drama.

“Request a trade dude,” said one individual.

One annoyed fan stated, “Bro honestly just leave already. You asked for this and now you're crying.”

“We doing this once a week now?” Asked another user.

This individual claims, “Hahaha all these people reading into this. I'm not even a Phins fan and I can pretty much guess this emoji has more to do with his signature peace sign when he smokes a DB than it does with ‘wanting out of Miami.'”

“If [you] come to Philly who [is] gonna stop us? Come get [you] a couple of rings to end [your] career,” offered an optimistic Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Tyreek Hill ended the 2024-25 season playing in all 17 games for the Dolphins. He ended the campaign with 81 receptions, 959 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns. It was the first time since the 2019 season that he recorded less than 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.