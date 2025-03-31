The Miami Dolphins are desperate to get back to the playoffs during the 2025 NFL season. Miami's 2024 season was basically cut short by a scary concussion injury to QB Tua Tagovailoa that occurred during the team's second regular season game. Now the Dolphins are hard at work upgrading the roster in the hopes of returning the postseason in 2025. They'll need their superstar wide receiver in the fold to make that happen.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill blasted trade rumors that popped up on social media on Monday morning.

Hill posted on X, formerly, Twitter, calling the rumors “another false narrative.” His message was in reply to an account that alleged Hill would be okay with being traded to a playoff contender.

All of these rumors started in response to Hill's recent activity on social media. Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team noted on Sunday that Hill made some vague posts on social media that suggested he would be okay being traded.

Hill responded with a smiley face emoji to a post that questioned whether Dolphins fans would be okay trading him away. He also made two posts with a peace emoji.

One of those posts was a question posed to Jason Fitzgerald at Over the Cap about the most likely big-name players to be traded during the 2025 NFL Draft. Fitzgerald named Hill as his answer.

Dolphins fans should expect this situation to simmer down after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel responds to Tyreek Hill trade rumors

Mike McDaniel also responded to the trade rumors surrounding Hill on Monday.

McDaniel reiterated that both Hill and the Dolphins plan to improve their relationship moving forward.

“We are fully planning to move forward as a better version of our relationship with Tyreek and the Miami Dolphins,” McDaniel said on Monday morning. “I have no reason to think otherwise … You know, a lot of things can happen in the National Football League, so you throw absolutes out there, and then — ‘Hey, you said this!’ Tyreek’s known for whatever antics on social media.”

Hill has been an incredible wide receiver since the Dolphins acquired him in 2022. He logged two consecutive seasons with 119 receptions and over 1,700 receiving yards to begin his tenure in Miami.

Unfortunately, 2024 was a down year after Tua Tagovailoa's concussion. Hill only managed 81 receptions for 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.

Hill is likely to return to form in 2025 and help the Dolphins fight their way back into the playoffs.