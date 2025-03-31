It's been an interesting offseason for Tyreek Hill, as he started things off by seeming to request a trade after the Miami Dolphins season finale against the New York Jets. Hill would walk back these comments, even issuing a public apology to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but he fired the trade rumors back up on Sunday night with a slew of cryptic social media posts. That led to head coach Mike McDaniel being forced to address Hill's latest antics.

Hill is known for being a bit of a loose cannon off the field, and that proved true again when he replied to several posts on X, formerly Twitter, mentioning him as a potential trade candidate for the Dolphins. McDaniel reiterated that for the time being, Hill and Miami are on good terms, and that they have no interest in trading him. However, he acknowledged that things can change quickly in the NFL.

“We are fully planning to move forward as a better version of our relationship with Tyreek and the Miami Dolphins,” McDaniel said on Monday morning. “I have no reason to think otherwise … You know, a lot of things can happen in the National Football League, so you throw absolutes out there, and then — ‘Hey, you said this!’ Tyreek’s known for whatever antics on social media.”

Mike McDaniel not concerned about Tyreek Hill … for now

Hill has been the Dolphins top option in the passing game over the past three seasons, even when his production took a hit in 2024 due to the overall state of Miami's offense. Hill still put up strong numbers, catching 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns, but it was a far cry from just the year before that when he led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13) while also tying his career-high for receptions with 119.

For now, McDaniel has no reason to believe that the Dolphins are going to trade Hill, even as he draws attention to himself with his recent activity on social media. Whether or not that changes, though, remains to be seen, meaning Hill will have to be someone who fans keep tabs on as the 2025 NFL draft approaches.