The Miami Dolphins dropped their third straight game with a 31-21 home loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. They hung close in stretches, but big mistakes and defensive breakdowns cost them. Here’s a breakdown of where it all went wrong. Things just don't seem to be going right for the Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins.

Red-zone turnover blows their best chance

With the Dolphins trailing 28-21 in the fourth quarter, Miami drove deep into Buffalo territory and looked set to take control. But Tua Tagovailoa threw a costly interception in the red zone, erasing a prime opportunity. Instead of putting points on the board, the Dolphins handed the ball back and allowed the Bills to seize momentum.

Against a team as deadly as the Bills on offense, making such a mistake was bound to cost them. This is Miami's worst start to a season since 2019. Mike McDaniel is now on thin ice with the way his team is performing.

Defensive lapses, especially against the run

Miami’s defense couldn’t contain Buffalo’s ground game. James Cook ripped off big gains, while the Dolphins missed tackles in space and left gaps along the line. The Bills converted third downs with ease and dictated the pace, especially in the second half. Miami’s run defense looked soft, and Buffalo made them pay.

Offensive miscues and lack of consistency

The Dolphins flashed potential at times. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill created opportunities, but critical mistakes stalled drives throughout the game. Dropped passes and even a botched snap on third down added up, and the offense simply lacked the consistency needed to keep up with Josh Allen and company.

Letting Buffalo take control after halftime

At halftime, the game was tied, but the Bills came out with sharp adjustments. Josh Allen used play action and his elite scrambling ability to keep Miami off balance, and the Dolphins’ defense couldn’t get off the field. Once Buffalo found its rhythm, Miami was stuck reacting instead of dictating play. That second-half surge was the difference.

Bottom line

Now sitting at 0-3, the Dolphins have more than just one loss to worry about. The issues are piling up: red-zone turnovers, defensive breakdowns, and an offense that can’t finish drives. Until they clean up the mistakes and tighten their execution, they’ll keep digging themselves into a deeper hole, and their season could be over before they know it.