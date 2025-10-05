The Miami Dolphins fell to 1-4 after suffering a 27-24 loss at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. It was yet another close loss where Mike McDaniel and his squad can only look in the mirror when they question why they lost it.

Miami got the ball with 1:59 to go in the fourth quarter after Carolina took a three-point lead via a touchdown pass from Bryce Young. The Dolphins had all three of their timeouts with a chance to win the game — or at least tie the game — with an efficient drive.

They went out there and did the exact opposite.

Tua Tagovailoa threw two incomplete passes on first and second down. He was then sacked for seven yards to set up a fourth-and-17 situation from Miami’s own 15-yard line.

Instead of attempting a deep pass to keep their hopes alive, McDaniel punted on the game — and, for all intents and purposes, the season — and handed the ball right back to Carolina.

Miami came close to coming up with the stop. It held Panthers running back Rico Dowdle to just five yards on two carries on first and second down. The Dolphins appeared to escape with 55 seconds to go after a Young pass intended for Hunter Renfrow fell incomplete, but it was too good to be true.

Jack Jones was flagged for pass interference on the play and the Panthers were able to kneel out the clock to earn their second win of the season.

And with that, the Dolphins fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-3 in close games that were decided in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter.

Miami suffered its first close loss in Week 2 to the New England Patriots. Tagovailoa threw an interception with the Dolphins trailing 30-27 with 2:21 to go. He got the ball back again after the Patriots kicked a field goal and Miami ended up turning the ball over on downs and losing the game, 33-27.

The Dolphins fell, 31-21, to the Buffalo Bills the following week in a similar manner. Miami got the ball back with 4:17 to go after the Bills went up 28-21 and Tagovailoa drove down the Buffalo 21-yard line before throwing an interception with 3:06 to go.

Miami has been competitive for a 1-4 team, but its performances in the clutch have sullied its season thus far. No matter if Tagovailoa or McDaniel is to blame for their struggles, the Dolphins may need to make a move if they want to salvage their 2025 season.