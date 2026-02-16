On Monday, the Miami Dolphins shocked the NFL world by releasing wide receiver Tyreek Hill after the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. The move came just hours after the team also released pass rusher Bradley Chubb, both in an attempt to help the Dolphins out financially moving forward.

With Hill now a free agent, there are several teams that could use his services moving forward.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are the team that most pundits and fans alike will likely point to as the most sensible landing spot for Hill.

The future Hall of Famer spent several seasons in a Kansas City uniform, helping guide the Chiefs to their early dynastic success and forming one of the most lethal wide receiving duos in the NFL alongside Travis Kelce.

While neither Kelce nor Hill is as dominant as they were a few years ago, they are both still productive veteran players, and their synergy could certainly help Patrick Mahomes ease back into things as he bounces back from his torn ACL next season.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills recently bowed out in the AFC divisional round against the Denver Broncos, and one clear need for the team entering this offseason is at the wide receiver position.

Josh Allen didn't get much support from that department this year, as the team dealt with injuries, as well as a lack of production from both their veterans and highly-touted younger players like Keon Coleman.

Hill would immediately inject some firepower into the Bills' offense and give Joe Brady a premier weapon to work with as he steps into a head coaching role.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are another team that could use some more juice at the wide receiver position, especially considering the plethora of injuries the team is currently dealing with.

While Hill himself is also currently recovering from a devastating leg injury, San Francisco doesn't seem to have a future with Brandon Aiyuk, and Ricky Pearsall has also dealt with several absences so far during his career.

That, combined with George Kittle's recent Achilles injury, should be enough for Hill to garner consideration from the 49ers' front office this offseason.