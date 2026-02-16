On Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to shake things up by releasing future Hall of Fame receiver Tyreek Hill following his injury-shortened 2025 season. The news came just hours after the Dolphins also released star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, along with multiple other players.

Now, Hill has made an update to his bio on Instagram, changing his status to “unemployed,” per NFL insider Jordan Schutlz on X, formerly Twitter.

While he may technically be unemployed for the time being, it probably won't be long until Hill and his agent start getting calls from other interested teams who might want to bring him on for the upcoming 2026 season.

Hill had already started to show some signs of decline prior to a devastating leg injury suffered this year with the Dolphins, but he still remains an explosive downfield threat, and it wasn't that long ago that he was voted as the number one player in the entire NFL by his peers.

Several teams, including his old squad, the Kansas City Chiefs, could use the speed and veteran experience that Hill brings to the table, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him sign with a new organization sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, the slew of releases by the Dolphins signals the embrace of a full-on rebuild for the team after their disastrous 2025 season, in which they missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Now, the biggest question still remaining for the Dolphins heading into next year is what the team will choose to do about the quarterback position.