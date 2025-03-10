Although rumors have painted the picture of Joey Bosa uniting with his brother Nick Bosa after getting cut by the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of free agency, there could be a new top dog in the bidding wars. Yes, it would be iconic to see the Bosa brothers playing together, but the Miami Dolphins could come in and steal the former Chargers pass rusher in free agency, per Dianna Russini on X.

“While the idea of playing with his brother Nick in San Francisco appeals to Joey Bosa, he is expected to garner strong interest from the Dolphins, per source,” Russini wrote. “Miami ranked 27th in the league in sacks in 2024.”

Although the Chargers were willing to cut Bosa ahead of free agency, there could be a market for him besides the San Francisco 49ers.

As Russini mentioned, the Dolphins are a team that needs more production from their pass rushers. In 2024, Miami totaled just 35 sacks, ranking 27th in the NFL.

So, with a need for a pass rusher, Bosa could be their guy, although he comes with a bit of a caveat.

He's a good player — when healthy.

That “when healthy” is crucial because it's a major part of Bosa's game.

Since being drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa has played every game in just three seasons: 2017, 2019, and 2021.

And — within his nine years in the NFL — he's started double-digit games in five of those seasons, most recently in 2021.

However, he's been on the sideline more frequently than not, appearing in 28 games over the last three seasons.

2022: 5 games, 4 starts (2.5 sacks, 10 tackles)

5 games, 4 starts (2.5 sacks, 10 tackles) 2023: 9 games, 5 starts (6.5 sacks, 20 tackles)

9 games, 5 starts (6.5 sacks, 20 tackles) 2024: 14 games, 9 starts (5 sacks, 22 tackles)

So, while can produce in the limited number of games he appears in, the team willing to bring him in must be aware of that — which they are.

And as a team with needs across the board on defense, Bosa could give them a much-needed jolt to their pass rush.

The Dolphins just need to be aware of the possibility that Bosa gets hurt at some point in the season. It's not a guarantee by any means, but there's statistically a strong chance that he will miss time in 2025.

Even with the risk, the Dolphins are expected to pursue Joey Bosa in free agency, as per the NFL rumor mill, which is constantly spinning.