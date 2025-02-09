Tyreek Hill is mending fences with the Miami Dolphins, and it appears that all is resolved. Hill, who was fed up by the conclusion of the team's 8-9 campaign, requested a trade from the Dolphins in early January. A month later, and there has been a change of heart by the All-Pro wideout.

Hill extended apologies to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins this week, and after a quick turnaround, he should remain in Miami for 2025, via Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

“As for the Dolphins, they do not plan to trade their star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Despite, let's call it an uncomfortable ending to last season, where he pulled himself out of the season finale. Then said ‘I am done' in Miami. The sides have spoken since. We heard Tyreek Hill making the rounds on radio row this week saying now, ‘I want to be in Miami,' it's early. It's always possible somebody makes the type of offer they can't refuse. But is sounds right now that everything's tracking to the Cheetah staying on South Beach.”

The 30-year-old playmaker dealt with much inconsistency at quarterback last season, as Tagovailoa made just 11 appearances under center due to injury. The organization was forced to turn to Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson, who clearly were not suitable options in Miami's pass-heavy scheme.

Tyreek Hill gives the Dolphins offense best chance to win

Hill finished with his lowest yardage total (959) since his 2019 campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs, and matched a career-low in touchdowns (six).

As the Dolphins offense's frustrations mounted without a reliable quarterback, Hill's became 10 times worse as the year progressed.

The front office has to address this moving forward now that Hill is expected to be back. His 2025 redemption campaign will continue to be thwarted if there is no proven arm behind Tagovailoa on the depth chart.