When Tyreek Hill requested a trade immediately following the end of the 2024 regular season, many expected the Miami Dolphins to be in for a strenuous offseason. Yet, three months later, general manager Chris Grier leads the Dolphins into the 2025 NFL Draft under extenuating circumstances, but not those any fans could have foreseen.

The drama with Hill never went away, but the Dolphins picked up bigger issues as the offseason progressed. After losing Jevon Holland, Robert Jones, Calais Campbell and Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency, Miami suffered another blow with the retirement of Terron Armstead. To somehow make matters worse, Grier revealed the team would seek a trade for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey as soon as possible.

After missing out on the 2024 playoffs, the Dolphins are suddenly dealing with a host of issues on their roster. Despite beginning the year as Super Bowl hopefuls just six months ago, Miami is in danger of completely falling out of relevance and potentially forced to rebuild. The unique situation puts a lot of pressure on Grier ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Grier seemingly open to all trades, the Dolphins are one of the most likely teams to be active in the market on draft day. However, for the time being, they enter the process with 10 selections, led by the No. 13 overall pick. Miami will have two more choices on Day Two and its final seven on Day Three, including three in the seventh round. Even as anticipated as trades might be, they will not be included in this 2025 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 113: CB Will Johnson (Michigan)

Should the Dolphins trade Ramsey — a move that seems all but inevitable — they will have a significant void at cornerback. Miami released Kendall Fuller in February, leaving former undrafted rookie Storm Duck as the top remaining option. Given his low expectations, Duck performed well in a limited capacity in 2024 but is far from capable of defending top wideouts on every snap. The Ramsey situation should force Grier to go with a cornerback in the first round, and Michigan's Will Johnson is an easy option at No. 13.

If scouts graded Johnson solely on his collegiate production, he might be a top-five pick. However, injury concerns and a poor pre-draft process have raised red flags all over his profile and could potentially cause him to fall all the way down to Miami at No. 13. Already possessing the size, speed and ball skills necessary to thrive at the next level, Johnson is arguably the best pure cornerback of the class. If any member of the 2025 NFL Draft is capable of having a Sauce Gardner-like impact as a rookie, it's Johnson.

Round 2, Pick 48: DT Alfred Collins (Texas)

The Dolphins also lost veterans Calais Campbell and Da'Shawn Hand in free agency, leaving just four interior defensive linemen on the roster. Of that group, only two players, Zach Sieler and Benito Jones, saw significant playing time in 2024. Miami desperately needs help in the trenches and has made that a known priority with its list of pre-draft visits. Of that group, the Dolphins hosted Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins in early April and would be thrilled to take him in the second round.

A second-team All-American in 2024, Collins showed out in his fifth season, notching 55 tackles, six batted passes, one sack and one forced fumble. He is arguably the most versatile interior lineman of the class but is held back by his limited pass-rushing ability. Surrounded by a plethora of edge-rushers, that should not be an issue in Anthony Weaver's 3-4 defense. In the right system, Collins has star potential written all over him. Few landing spots would be better for him than the Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 3, Pick 98: S R.J. Mickens (Clemson)

Losing Holland created a massive hole at safety, one that the Dolphins could not fill in free agency. Though they managed to sign Ifeatu Melifonwu, a solid starter, the former Detroit Lion has struggled with injuries his entire career and played just three games in 2024. Miami's only other safeties are Ashtyn Davis, Patrick McMorris and Elijah Campbell. Davis is the only player with meaningful experience, but has just six starts over the last three seasons.

The 2025 safety class is not brimming with talent, but full of prospects who could develop into competent starters. Clemson's R.J. Mickens is among them. Mickens has the size and versatility to thrive at the next level, but did not fully emerge as an NFL prospect until his fifth year in college. When he was given the chance, Mickens showcased his impressive ball skills and instincts, recording seven pass breakups and two interceptions. The Dolphins will have their choice of safeties in the middle rounds and go with Mickens in this 2025 NFL mock draft.

Round 4, Pick 116: OT Anthony Belton (NC State)

The Dolphins feel confident in starting 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul in Armstead's absence, but would still be smart to add another tackle in the draft. Paul played in all 17 games as a rookie, but started just three games and received a horrendous 44.9 player grade from Pro Football Focus. Progression is to be expected, but Miami cannot just put all their eggs in the Paul basket.

The team's belief in Paul might not have it addressing the position early, but Grier certainly needs to target a tackle in the middle rounds. With their first Day Three pick, the Dolphins get their guy in NC State's Anthony Belton in this 2025 NFL mock draft. Belton's size and strength were evident at the Senior Bowl, when he went viral for racking up pancake blocks in his limited reps. He lacks the footwork to be an immediate starter, but he has sleeper potential written all over him.

Round 4, Pick 135: CB Mello Dotson (Kansas)

There are several positions the Dolphins could double down on in the 2025 NFL Draft, but in this mock, they circle back on cornerback. Kansas' Mello Dotson is one of the most experienced players in the draft, spending five years in Lawrence. While far from perfect, Dotson has excellent size and instincts that would fit well in Weaver's man-heavy schemes.

Unless the Dolphins net a veteran cornerback in any potential Ramsey trade, they will need to use more than one of their 10 picks on the position. If they can secure Johnson in the first round, they will have the luxury to wait until Day Three to pair him with another prospect like Dotson. He might struggle to begin his career, but Dotson could easily end the year as a starter on a cornerback-needy team like Miami.

Round 5, Pick 150: WR Konata Mumpfield (Pittsburgh)

Any team that has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would not seem like one in need of receiver help. But with Hill getting himself involved in another off-the-field controversy, some are calling for the Dolphins to put an end to the saga and sell high on the 31-year-old. Even if they don't, Miami does not have much depth at the position behind Hill and Waddle. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine projects to start next to the two stars, with no other player in the positional room owning much meaningful experience.

In terms of Day Three wideouts, Konata Mumpfield is arguably the most intriguing low-risk, high-reward prospect. With the size, athleticism and explosion to be a big-play threat, Mumpfield lacks the consistency to be an elite prospect. Still, his speed and agility were on full display at the NFL Draft Combine, where he impressed scouts with his cutting and high-point catch ability. The Dolphins' offense is one that prioritizes speed and acceleration more than most, making Mumpfield a very reasonable target in the second half of the draft.

Round 5, Pick 155: TE Thomas Fidone II (Nebraska)

Miami will have Jonnu Smith back in 2025, but the veteran tight end turns 30 in August. Many tight ends are capable of playing deep into their thirties, but those tend to be of the blocking variety and not athletic downfield threats like Smith. Expect the Dolphins to target a tight end in the mid-to-late rounds, particularly one with downfield potential like Nebraska's Thomas Fidone II.

Fidone struggled with injuries in college but was easily one of the Cornhuskers' top receiving threats when he was on the field. Had he been on the field more, he might be right behind Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland among the top tight ends of the 2025 NFL Draft. Tua Tagovailoa has thrived with similar athletic tight ends in his career, whether it was Irv Smith Jr. at Alabama or Mike Gesicki with the Dolphins.

Round 7, Pick 224: OG Luke Kandra (Cincinnati)

For reasons only known to them, Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel seem content with another year of Liam Eichenberg at guard. That is, unless the Dolphins target guard early in the draft, which some project them to do. However, in the 2025 NFL mock draft, Miami instead passes on that idea and takes Cincinnati's Luke Kandra with its first of three seventh-round picks.

After two unproductive years at Louisville, Kandra transferred to Cincinnati and subsequently enjoyed a breakout campaign, being named a third-team All-American in 2023. Kandra's size and inpeccable discipline are second to none, as he received just one penalty in his college career. While his perceived lack of athleticism will limit him out of the gates, the road to playing time on this Miami roster is not as rugged as it might be on other rosters.

Found 7, Pick 231: DT Cam Horsley (Boston College)

Still needing depth at defensive tackle, the Dolphins take Boston College's Cam Horsley with their second seventh-round pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft. At this point in the draft, Miami cannot need to target immediate contributors, but rather potential depth pieces. Horsley, who missed just two games in his five-year collegiate career, has the experience and tenacity to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Like Collins, Horsley made a name for himself at Boston College with his run defense. Compiling just 4.5 sacks in five years, his pass-rushing skills remain a work in progress. But next to players like Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Zach Sieler and Chop Robinson, getting to the quarterback is not as much of a need for the Dolphins' interior defensive linemen. Should Horsley make the roster on a team like the Dolphins, he could immediately compete for playing time and prove to be one of the hidden gems of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 7, Pick 253: QB Seth Henigan (Memphis)

With Skylar Thompson's Dolphins career now over, Grier turned to Zach Wilson as Tagovailoa's new backup. But even with Wilson's experience, McDaniel clearly prefers to develop his own backups in-house. The complexity of his offense is evidently not suitable for Miami to throw anybody under center in the event of another Tagovailoa injury. Memphis' Seth Henigan could be McDaniel's next project after the failed Thompson experiment.

Henigan, a four-year starter, has been on the cusp of the NFL radar for a couple of years. With precise decision-making, accuracy and poise, he has the ability to out-perform his draft placement. Subpar arm strength and level of competition hold him back, but the foundation is there. Nobody expects Henigan to be the next Brock Purdy, but he could carve out a respectable career with a team like Miami as a quality backup. In the right situation, all he potentially needs is an opportunity to be the next Cinderella story.