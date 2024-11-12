As Jerry Jones' usual temperamental inflexibility spells curtains for another Cowboys season, star receiver CeeDee Lamb has to be a bit jealous as he looks over to Miami, where the Dolphins' owner has quite a different approach to his players' comfort when dealing with the sun.

For those living under a rock (to avoid the sun) this past weekend, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed what would have been a TD catch during Dallas' embarrassing 34-6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, and replays showed him pointing to his eyes, as if to say he lost the ball in the sun.

Rather than respond like a concerned, empathetic human being, Jerry Jones took a different approach when asked about the issue. “We do know where the damn sun's going to be at our own stadium,” Jones quizzically responded, as if the question had been ‘do you know where the sun is?'

Then, when the suggestion was made of putting up curtains, Jones responded unnecessarily dramatically again, clearly building his audition reel for a Real Housewives of Dallas role: “Well, let's just tear the damn stadium down and build another one? You kidding me?”

ESPN noted that the Cowboys have used curtains for concerts, basketball games and other events at AT&T Stadium.

“Everybody's got the same thing,” the Jones off-kilter rant continued. “Every team that comes in here has the same issues. They know where the sun's going to be. Every team has the same thing.”

Was Jones throwing shade at Lamb over his sun concerns?

Because, no, every team doesn't exactly have the same thing — some owners actually strive to use the positioning of the sun to their advantage to help their own team, rather than make that fiery ball of gas at the center of our solar system a major hindrance.

Dolphins' owner Stephen Ross, for instance, paid particular attention to the sun at his stadium, when he renovated Hard Rock Stadium in 2015 and 2016.

They designed the roof in a way so that, during afternoon games, the opposing team's sideline would be exposed to direct sunlight, while the Dolphins would be covered in shade. This impacts a game significantly, since the opposing sideline can reach 30 degrees higher than the home sideline.

Stephen Ross spent $500 million on this renovation. Curtains would be pennies compared to that for Jerry Jones to purchase for AT&T Stadium to make his star receiver happy!

But that's not how Jerry Jones operates. Certainly no one would call him a sunny guy, but leaving CeeDee Lamb hanging out to dry like that in the hot Dallas afternoon sun wasn't cool. And if Jones has any sense left, he'll pay more attention to how Stephen Ross of the Dolphins, and other like-minded owners, deal with player concerns.