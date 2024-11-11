The Dallas Cowboys fell to 3-6 through the first nine games of the 2024 NFL season thanks to their loss on Sunday afternoon at the hands of the rival Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

It was their first game without quarterback Dak Prescott as the starter, as he has elected to undergo surgery to repair his injured hamstring and will miss the remainder of the season; backup Cooper Rush started in his place.

And while Rush threw zero touchdown passes, one that should have resulted in the lone touchdown of the game for the Cowboys went for naught as receiver CeeDee Lamb lost the ball in the glare of the sun in the endzone.

But when asked about the concern regarding the sunlight and the effect it can have on the game, Jones was in no mood to explore potential solutions, via Sports Illustrated.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin or not. We do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium,” he said.

“Well let’s tear the damn stadium down and build another one? Are you kidding me?” he barked when asked about potentially limiting the glare with curtains or another covering on the windows. “Everybody has got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues.

“I'm saying, the world knows where the sun is. You get to know that almost a year in advance. Someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where's the moon?”

The Cowboys return to action next Monday night at their venue, hosting the Houston Texans.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said the sun prevented him from a touchdown reception

Lamb explained via USA Today that the sunlight prevented him from catching what would have been Cooper Rush's only touchdown pass of the game while also voicing total support for curtains that would help curtail the issue.

“Yes, one thousand percent,” he answered when asked when he was in favor of curtains. “Couldn’t see the ball. Couldn’t see the ball, at all. The sun.”

Meanwhile, the Cowboys remain winless at home this season and have now lost five straight games dating back to last season's playoff loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.