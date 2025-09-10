After their scintillating Week 1 comeback win over the Chicago Bears, Justin Jefferson got a lot of attention. The star wide receiver was a key reason for the team staying in the game despite the early deficit. After the game, Jefferson was promptly recognized by ESPN, which handed him a Top 10 chain.

Jefferson already had his fair share of chains, so he instead gave his chain to a young fan in the stands. It's a sweet gesture that shows Jefferson's excellent character.

Justin gave his top 10 chain to a kid pic.twitter.com/OlYnuHXBzZ — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's an awesome gesture, right? Well, except that the moment was ruined by what happened after. During a SportsCenter segment, it was revealed that ESPN recovered the Top 10 chain back from the kid after the cameras stopped rolling.

That got a hilarious response from ESPN personality Matt Barrie. Barrie remarked that ESPN was like a “Karen” who took away a home run ball from a kid during a baseball game.

Jefferson had a pedestrian game by his standards in Week 1 against the Bears. The Vikings' star wide receiver only recorded four catches for 44 yards. However, Jefferson made a crucial touchdown grab in the second half to kickstart Minnesota's comeback hopes in the game.

The game started off horribly for the Vikings, as their rookie quarterback, JJ McCarthy, clearly struggled during the first half. It took a few quarters (and a brutal pick-six) for McCarthy to settle into a comfortable groove and finally lead the Vikings offense and find his weapons.

The Vikings will now face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, making their home debut for the 2025 season. Will Minnesota start off stronger and avoid another comeback attempt in back-to-back weeks?