The latest NFL rumors are that free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers could end up on the Minnesota Vikings next season. While this does make sense on some levels, NFL insider Mike Florio believes that there are a lot more reasons that a marriage between his favorite team and the polarizing QB doesn't make any sense at all.

Florio first spells out why he doesn't think Rodgers would want to go to Minnesota and once again follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Brett Favre, as he did with the Green Bay Packers and then with the New York Jets.

“It’s unclear why Rodgers would want to take the next step on the Brett Favre career arc, especially since joining the Vikings made Favre into Public Enemy No. 1 in Green Bay,” Flori writes on ProFootballTalk. “Although fences eventually mended, Favre had to endure a game at Lambeau Field in 2009, during which he was loudly booed from start to finish. Rodgers might not be interested in having those who loved him for so long hating him, if only for one season or as little as one day.”

The lawyer-turned-NFL-pundit and lifelong Vikings fan also doesn't understand why his team would want Rogers, a player he's clashed with on multiple occasions in the past.

“The Vikings’ interest in Rodgers is confusing, too,” Florio continues. “First, Rodgers has shown only flashes of what he was when he won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. The Vikings need to see what they have in J.J. McCarthy. If they make a two-year commitment to the 41-year-old Rodgers, McCarthy could (and perhaps will) request a trade.”

While all these are valid concerns, the truth is the Vikings give Rodgers the best chance to win, and Rodgers probably gives Minnesota the best chance to win as well.

Currently, it seems as though Rodgers' only other options are the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Vikings have much more talent than both those teams. As for the Vikings, while they may be excited for 2024 first-round pick McCarthy, there are a lot of red flags around a QB who got injured before playing a single real NFL game and who routinely through 20 or fewer passes in a game on the way to a national title with Michigan.